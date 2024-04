Biopharma financings 1Q24

Biopharma financings hit $47B in Q1, marking second-highest quarter

Biopharma firms amassed a total of $47.07 billion in the first quarter of 2024, the second-highest quarter recorded by BioWorld since 2011, trailing only behind $48.18 billion raised in 2Q20. This robust fundraising was driven by exceptional performances in IPOs, follow-ons and public/other financings, as well as sustained trends in venture capital raises. The amount marks a 118% increase from $21.62 billion raised in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a 257% rise from 1Q23’s $13.19 billion.