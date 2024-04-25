BioWorld - Thursday, April 25, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Ariel Scientific Innovations divulges new microtubule destabilizers

April 24, 2024
No Comments
Ariel Scientific Innovations Ltd. has synthesized microtubule destabilizers (tubulin polymerization inhibitors) reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents