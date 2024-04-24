There was a time not that long ago when Merck & Co. Inc.’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab), with its multiple cancer indications, was seen as the heir apparent to Humira’s title of the biggest blockbuster drug. Not anymore. It looks like that title already belongs to Novo Nordisk A/S’ semaglutide, approved as Ozempic in 2017 to treat diabetes and as Wegovy in 2021 to help with weight loss. According to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists’ National Trends in Prescription Drug Expenditures and Projections for 2024, semaglutide shoved its way past Abbvie Inc.’s Humira (adalimumab), and all its biosimilars, to take the No. 1 spot as the prescription drug with the highest overall U.S. expenditures, $38.6 billion, in 2023. Keytruda racked up less than half of that with $15.4 billion.

China grapples with providing access to CAR T therapies

The process of manufacturing autologous T-cell therapies is technically challenging when compared with other oncology drugs, making the overall cost of developing CAR T therapies significantly higher. A challenging reimbursement environment for drugs listed on China’s National Reimbursement Drug List also means that most patients will have to pay out of pocket to access CAR T therapies. Taken together, complex logistics – production, manufacturing and supply chain – and complicated administration requirements are key bottlenecks that inflate the input costs involved in developing these specialized treatment options.

Xaira launches with $1B+ for AI drug development

In one of the biggest startups ever, Xaira Therapeutics has launched with more than $1 billion from investors. The company said it plans to leverage advanced machine learning research and expansive data generation to power new models for developing new therapeutics. CEO Marc Tessier-Lavigne was a chief scientific officer at Genentech Inc. and a president of Stanford University. Arch Venture Partners and Foresite Capital led the investing and were joined by F-Prime, NEA, Sequoia Capital, Lux Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Byers Capital, Rsquared and SV Angel. Arch and Foresite Labs incubated the new company. It is the largest initial funding commitment in Arch’s history.

US Chamber files lawsuit to halt FTC’s noncompete final rule

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s final rule for noncompete clauses in employment contracts would seem to endanger life science patents and trade secrets, but there is a question of whether the agency stepped outside its statutory bounds in forming the rule. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has already filed suit on the rule, characterizing the rule as “an astonishing power grab” by the FTC that would ultimately do the American economy more harm than good.

Flindr’s $21.4M series A advances immune modulators

Flindr Therapeutics BV has raised €20 million (US$21.4 million) in a series A round to advance small-molecule immune modulators aimed at targets it has identified in cancer patients who respond to existing immunotherapies. The company’s Immunogram drug discovery engine is based on research carried out by two leading Dutch cancer research organizations, the Netherlands Cancer Institute and the Oncode Institute, into the tumor-specific and host-specific factors that elicit an immune response against the tumor in the 30% of patients who respond to immunotherapies such as checkpoint inhibitors.

Big pharma seeks innovation in China despite geopolitical turmoil

Big pharma continues to seek innovation in China despite rising geopolitical tension, speakers said at the Asia Bio Partnering Forum in Singapore April 24. China and Japan are the second- and third-largest biopharma markets globally, and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is about the same size as Europe, said Helen Chen, LEK’s greater China managing partner. Japan and Australia are the most developed APAC health care markets, and China is the most mature of the emerging markets in Asia, she said, noting that Asian trials represent half of the clinical trials globally, and one-third of the market.

Broader KRAS inhibition methods include chaperoning, gluing, vaccinating

The existence of two approved therapies, Lumakras (sotorasib, Amgen Inc.) and Karzati (adagrasib, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.), has been a triumphant success against KRAS, a protein that was once considered undruggable. KRAS is the most frequently mutated oncogene in solid tumors. KRAS driver mutations are found in about 30% of non-small-cell lung cancers, about half of colorectal cancers, and more than 90% of pancreatic cancers.

BioWorld Insider Podcast: Mark McKenna storms back with Mirador and eyes the development landscape

In one of the biggest financings of the year so far, former Prometheus Biosciences Inc. CEO Mark McKenna helped raise $400 million to launch a new company, Mirador Therapeutics Inc. He didn’t sit on the sidelines for long after Merck & Co. Inc. bought Prometheus for $10.8 billion in 2023. He recruited key Prometheus executives to focus on Mirador’s genetic approach to drug discovery and precision medicine. McKenna said there was too much left undone to just hang back. In this BioWorld Insider episode, he talks about the new company and the multi-billion-dollar drugs that he believes provide sub-optimal efficacy compared to the tailor-made therapies he wants to develop. He also has deep insights into drug pricing and why the investment market is so tough on companies that don’t have A-plus science and teams.

