Brain Trust Bio’s drug delivery method to be tested in Australia

Brain Trust Bio Inc. (BTB) will soon begin phase I trials in Australia of its IT-Riluzole delivered to the brain via a continuous intrathecal drug delivery method in people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company’s concept is to take known drugs that work and make them better by delivering them exclusively to where patients need them most, BTB co-founder and CEO Chen Benkler told BioWorld.