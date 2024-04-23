BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Genfleet’s KRAS G12C inhibitor moving into phase III
April 23, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
Genfleet Therapeutics Inc. has entered the KRAS G12C inhibitor race in the U.S. as it gears up to begin phase III trials of GFH-925 (IBI-351) in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) following FDA clearance.
