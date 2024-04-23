BioWorld - Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Genfleet’s KRAS G12C inhibitor moving into phase III

April 23, 2024
By Tamra Sami
Genfleet Therapeutics Inc. has entered the KRAS G12C inhibitor race in the U.S. as it gears up to begin phase III trials of GFH-925 (IBI-351) in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) following FDA clearance.
