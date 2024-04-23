BioWorld - Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals March 2024

US FDA makes history with 30 drugs approved in March

April 23, 2024
By Amanda Lanier
In March, the U.S. FDA approved 30 new drugs, marking the highest monthly count in BioWorld’s records. The previous highest month of June 2020, with 29 FDA approvals, is followed by November 2017’s 27 approvals.
