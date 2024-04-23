BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals March 2024
US FDA makes history with 30 drugs approved in March
April 23, 2024
By
Amanda Lanier
In March, the U.S. FDA approved 30 new drugs, marking the highest monthly count in
BioWorld’s
records. The previous highest month of June 2020, with 29 FDA approvals, is followed by November 2017’s 27 approvals.
