Biopharma deals 1Q24

Biopharma deal and M&A values continue fluctuations in Q1

In the initial quarter of 2024, biopharma deal value totaled $43.99 billion, surpassing the values of two quarters last year and falling short of two others. Biopharma M&As, meanwhile, reached $50.06 billion, marking a decrease from the fourth quarter last year’s $84.03 billion but exceeding the values of the other three quarters.