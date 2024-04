Sanofi’s BTK inhibitor hits phase III thrombocytopenia endpoint

An oral Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that Sanofi SA acquired in 2020 through its $3.68 billion buyout of Principia Biopharma Inc. is headed toward regulatory filings in the U.S and EU by the end of the year, following phase III data in immune thrombocytopenia.