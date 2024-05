FDA wary of impact of retirements on inspectional activities

The U.S. FDA’s senior managers often lament the lack of routine increases in taxpayer funding, a concern that Michael Rogers, the associate FDA commissioner for regulatory affairs, reiterated during a May 1 webinar. Rogers said the agency’s field inspectorate will be working through a large number of retirements over the next few years, a predicament he said will continue to be “a huge challenge” to overcome.