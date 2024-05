LSX World Congress

Europe med-tech startups continue to struggle to raise funds

Despite a couple of med-tech deals transacted this year and more liquidity in the market, early-stage medical device companies in Europe continue to struggle to raise funds. To attract interest from Venture Capital (VC) funds, these companies must ensure they have a disruptive technology, be willing to change their story, and do the math to ensure that VC firms who back them can get an adequate return, investors advised at the recent LSX World Congress in London.