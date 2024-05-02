BioWorld - Thursday, May 2, 2024
Epitel snags FDA clearance for two epilepsy devices

May 1, 2024
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Epitel Inc. received U.S. FDA clearances for two epilepsy-focused technologies that simplify detection and analysis of seizures in patients with suspected epilepsy. The Remi remote electroencephalogram monitoring system is a wearable device that allows patients to continue with their daily activities for extended periods without the restrictions of wires, while still capturing intermittent seizures. The Remi Vigilenz artificial intelligence system uses machine learning to identify and note seizure events in the Remi EEG records.
