BioWorld - Thursday, May 2, 2024
Medtronic wins FDA approval for pain-sensing spinal cord stimulator

May 1, 2024
By Holland Johnson
Medtronic plc said it secured U.S. FDA approval for its first closed-loop spinal cord stimulator (SCS), designed to take in signals from the body and adjust its therapy automatically.
