BioWorld - Saturday, May 4, 2024
FDA qualifies Apple atrial fibrillation history feature as an MDDT
May 3, 2024
By
Holland Johnson
Apple Inc. said the U.S. FDA has approved the Apple Watch's atrial fibrillation (AF) history feature under its rigorous Medical Device Development Tools (MDDT) program that specifies what devices health professionals can rely on.
