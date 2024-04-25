BioWorld - Thursday, April 25, 2024
Flindr’s $21.4M series A advances immune modulators

April 24, 2024
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Flindr Therapeutics BV has raised €20 million (US$21.4 million) in a series A round to advance small-molecule immune modulators aimed at targets it has identified in cancer patients who respond to existing immunotherapies.
