Flindr’s $21.4M series A advances immune modulators
April 24, 2024
By
Nuala Moran
Flindr Therapeutics BV has raised €20 million (US$21.4 million) in a series A round to advance small-molecule immune modulators aimed at targets it has identified in cancer patients who respond to existing immunotherapies.
BioWorld
Financings
CAR T
Cancer
Small molecule
Series A
Europe