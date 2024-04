Gastrointestinal

Synedgen completes IND-enabling studies for lead candidate

Synedgen Inc. has completed IND-enabling studies for its lead candidate, MIIST-305, which is being developed for ulcerative colitis and as a medical countermeasure for gastrointestinal acute radiation syndrome. Within a year, Synedgen plans to file an IND application for MIIST-305 and initiate a phase I study to support both programs.