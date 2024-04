Ocular

Revopsis raises funding to advance lead nAMD candidate

Revopsis Therapeutics Inc. has closed its first seed funding round, raising $16.5 million that will fund the completion of ongoing IND-enabling studies with its lead candidate, RO-104, for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). Developed using the company’s proprietary Rev-Mod platform, RO-104 is a potentially first-in-class fully human modular trispecific biologic.