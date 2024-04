Cancer

HSK-42360, a BRAF paradox breaker with efficacy in models of brain metastasis and BRAF-inhibitor resistance

Researchers from Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. presented the discovery and preclinical characterization of a brain-penetrating BRAF paradox breaker, HSK-42360, being developed for the treatment of BRAF-driven cancers. HSK-42360 proved to be a potent BRAF V600E inhibitor (IC50=5 nM) with selectivity over wild-type BRAF.