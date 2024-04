Cancer

Chinese scientists discover new CDK inhibitors

Scientists at Foshan Ionova Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd., Guangdong Touchstone Translational Research Institute Co. Ltd. and Shenzhen Ionova Life Science Co. Ltd. have described tricyclic compounds acting as cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitors, particularly CDK1/cyclin B and/or CDK2/cyclin E1 and/or CDK4/cyclin D3 and/or CDK6/cyclin D3 inhibitors, reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.