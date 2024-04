US FDA approves Pivya for uncomplicated UTIs

The U.S. FDA approved Utility Therapeutics Ltd.’s Pivya (pivmecillinam), an oral prodrug of injectable mecillinam, on its April 24 PDUFA date for female adults with uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) caused by Escherichia coli, Proteus mirabilis and Staphylococcus saprophyticus.