BioWorld - Friday, April 26, 2024
With Bristol Myers’ latest cuts, biopharma layoffs reach 7,800+

April 25, 2024
By Karen Carey
No Comments
After investing $24 billion in three major acquisitions earlier this year, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. said April 25 it would cut 2,200 employees and discontinue 12 programs in an effort to save $1.5 billion and put the company on track for growth by the end of the decade. The number of jobs lost represent 28% of all biopharma jobs lost so far in 2024 – 7,834, as announced by 82 companies. There were 17,424 jobs lost at 185 companies in 2023 and 18,500 jobs lost at 123 companies in 2022, according to BioWorld data.
