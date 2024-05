Regulatory actions for April 30, 2024

Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Accord, Aquestive, Aribio, Astrazeneca, Bavarian Nordic, Dermavant, Ena, Immix, Mannkind, Nkgen, Octapharma, Prime, Sellas, Soleno, Vertex, X4.