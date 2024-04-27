BioWorld - Saturday, April 27, 2024
Colombia issues compulsory license for Viiv’s HIV drug Tivicay

April 26, 2024
By Karen Carey
The government of Colombia, after signaling its intent to do so at the end of 2023, issued a compulsory license on April 24 for access to generic versions of HIV drug dolutegravir, without the permission of patent owner Viiv Healthcare Ltd.
