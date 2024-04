Biopharma clinical updates March 2024

March clinical trial updates show growth despite year-on-year dip

In March 2024, BioWorld reported on 261 phase I-III clinical trials updates, showing a 10.6% increase from February's count of 236 and up from January’s 252. However, March’s tally is an 18.2% decline from March 2023’s 319 updates. The average monthly count of phase I-III updates in the first three months of 2024 stood at roughly 277, compared to 305 for all of 2023.