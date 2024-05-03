BioWorld - Friday, May 3, 2024
Infection

Debiopharm presents new Fabl inhibitor for resistant Neisseria

May 2, 2024
Debiopharm International SA has developed and presented a Fabl inhibitor, gofabicin, for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae.
