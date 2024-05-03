BioWorld - Friday, May 3, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Radionetics Oncology identifies follicle-stimulating hormone receptor-targeted therapeutics

May 2, 2024
No Comments
Radionetics Oncology Inc. has discovered drugs targeting follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) receptors reported to be useful for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents