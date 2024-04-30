BioWorld - Tuesday, April 30, 2024
See today's BioWorldSee today's BioWorld Asia
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

UK industry prepping for fallout of US Biosecure Act

April 30, 2024
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
The industry in the U.K. is starting to get concerned about the U.S. Biosecure Act and the possible impact on its ability to use Chinese service providers, and the implications for future dealmaking with U.S.-based companies.
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Asia-Pacific Europe China U.S.