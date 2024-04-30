BioWorld - Tuesday, April 30, 2024
See today's BioWorldSee today's BioWorld Asia
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

WHO pandemic deal doesn’t protect developing countries, groups say

April 30, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
The latest World Health Organization’s (WHO) Pandemic Agreement falls short of protecting all countries in future pandemics, said international patient groups and public health organizations.
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Regulatory Infection Coronavirus Vaccine Asia-Pacific Europe Australia U.S. WHO