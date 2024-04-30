BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld - Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Asia Bio Partnering Forum 2024
Investors highlight hot therapy areas in Asia Pacific
April 30, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
Antibody-drug conjugates are the hot spot for deals in Asia, but investors questioned whether oncology is really the place to be, during the Asia Bio Partnering Forum in Singapore April 24 to 25.
BioWorld Asia
Conferences
Deals and M&A
Cancer
Infection
Antibody-drug conjugate
Asia-Pacific