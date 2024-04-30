BioWorld - Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Asia Bio Partnering Forum 2024

Investors highlight hot therapy areas in Asia Pacific

April 30, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Antibody-drug conjugates are the hot spot for deals in Asia, but investors questioned whether oncology is really the place to be, during the Asia Bio Partnering Forum in Singapore April 24 to 25.
