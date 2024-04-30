BioWorld - Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Full US approval for Pfizer/Genmab cervical cancer drug Tivdak

April 30, 2024
By Karen Carey
Ten days early, the U.S. FDA granted full approval under priority review to Pfizer Inc. and Genmab A/S’s antibody-drug conjugate Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin) to treat cervical cancer.
BioWorld Regulatory Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate U.S. FDA