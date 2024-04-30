BioWorld - Tuesday, April 30, 2024
​Zogenix acquisition at heart of SEC insider trading settlement​

April 30, 2024
Three people have agreed to pay more than $170,000 to settle U.S. SEC insider trading charges related to UCB SA’s $1.9 billion acquisition of Zogenix Inc.
