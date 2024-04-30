BioWorld - Tuesday, April 30, 2024
BioWorld Cancer Index ends Q1 up on pipeline progress, despite restructurings

April 30, 2024
By Amanda Lanier
The BioWorld Cancer Index (BCI) closed out the first quarter of 2024 with a 4.66% increase, slightly down from its 11.07% rise at the end of February. This comes after an outstanding performance in 2023, when it finished the year up by 76.26%. Despite outperforming the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, which rose by 1.36% in Q1, BCI lagged behind the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which saw a 5.62% increase in the first three months of the year. In contrast, BCI experienced a decline of 41.98% in 2022 and a 36.34% decrease in 1021.
