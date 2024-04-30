Index insights

BioWorld Cancer Index ends Q1 up on pipeline progress, despite restructurings

The BioWorld Cancer Index (BCI) closed out the first quarter of 2024 with a 4.66% increase, slightly down from its 11.07% rise at the end of February. This comes after an outstanding performance in 2023, when it finished the year up by 76.26%. Despite outperforming the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, which rose by 1.36% in Q1, BCI lagged behind the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which saw a 5.62% increase in the first three months of the year. In contrast, BCI experienced a decline of 41.98% in 2022 and a 36.34% decrease in 1021.