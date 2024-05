Annovis battles stock slide, heads for a phase III in Alzheimer’s

A readout of phase III data of buntanetap in Parkinson’s disease is up next as Annovis Bio Inc. tries to recover from the market’s reaction to mixed phase II/III results in Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s stock (NYSE:ANVS) dropped 60% when the data were released on April 29 and continued downward on April 30, with shares closing 23.5% lower at $5.57 each. The shares’ 12-month peak was on Dec. 27 at $19.54 each.