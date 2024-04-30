BioWorld - Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Two more challenges to US Rx price negotiations dismissed

April 30, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
The U.S. government chalked up another win April 29 against the constitutional challenges to the Inflation Reduction Act’s provision mandating direct Medicare price negotiations for selected prescription drugs.
