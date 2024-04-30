BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Two more challenges to US Rx price negotiations dismissed
April 30, 2024
By
Mari Serebrov
The U.S. government chalked up another win April 29 against the constitutional challenges to the Inflation Reduction Act’s provision mandating direct Medicare price negotiations for selected prescription drugs.
BioWorld
Regulatory
U.S.
CMS
Courts