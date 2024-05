Metagenomi and Moderna walk away from gene editing deal

Ending a late 2021 deal that was potentially worth billions, Moderna Inc. and Metagenomi Inc. are going their separate ways. The two had been collaborating on gene-editing R&D to develop therapies for treating serious genetic diseases. Moderna said it agreed with Metagenomi to end the deal as “Moderna continues to strategically prioritize its research and development investments.”