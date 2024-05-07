BioWorld - Tuesday, May 7, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Micro-sampling device takes lessons from leeches

May 7, 2024
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
Researchers have developed a new blood collection device inspired by the behavior of a leech which attaches itself to a host, penetrates their skin with its teeth and swallows to create negative pressure drawing blood.
BioWorld MedTech Diagnostics Europe