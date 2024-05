DETOUR2 shows Endologix superficial femoral artery bypass on track

One-year results of the DETOUR2 trial published in the Journal of Vascular Surgery demonstrate outstanding results for Endologix LLC’s percutaneous transmural arterial bypass system for treatment of severe peripheral artery disease. The study showed nearly all patients experienced improvement in acute limb ischemia with freedom from occlusion of 92% and freedom from revascularization of nearly 88% at 12 months.