China approves Arcscan’s ultrasound imaging device for myopia

May 17, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Denver-based Arcscan Inc. gained Chinese approval of its computer-controlled, ultra-high frequency ultrasound diagnostic imaging solution for myopia called Insight 100, expanding its reach beyond the U.S. and Europe.
