BioWorld - Saturday, May 18, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Patents

Researchers develop origami-like device for heart monitoring

May 17, 2024
By Simon Kerton
Wubin Bai, assistant professor of applied physical sciences at UNC-Chapel Hill, is seeking protection for morphable 3D-folded microelectronic mesostructures, including epicardial bioelectronic probes, made using concepts borrowed from origami.
BioWorld MedTech Diagnostics Monitoring Sensors Patents