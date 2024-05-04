BioWorld - Saturday, May 4, 2024
Gut microbe enzymes can produce universal donor blood cells

May 3, 2024
By Nuala Moran
Researchers have identified enzymes in gut microorganisms that could cleave A and B antigens from red blood, transmuting them to O negative cells.
