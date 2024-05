Amgen rides Maritide wave as obesity space continues surge

In the wake of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide nabbing the title of the U.S.’s biggest blockbuster drug, it’s little surprise that Amgen Inc.’s obesity candidate, Maritide (maridebart cafraglutide), hogged the stage during the firm’s first-quarter earnings call after market close May 2, with company executives touting promising phase II data and a differentiated profile, sending shares of Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) up nearly 12% to close May 3 at $311.29.