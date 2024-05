Migraine bid’s aura fades further for Aeon in phase II

Shares of Aeon Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AEON) closed May 3 down $1.66, or 49%, finishing at $1.70 on word that the planned interim analysis of phase II data with ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) for preventing chronic migraine showed that the compound did not meet the primary endpoint. The Irvine, Calif.-based firm said it has “immediately commenced cash preservation measures and will review all strategic options.”