Immuno-oncology

HRYZ-T102, mutated AFP-specific TCR engineered T-cell therapy with improved functionality

α-Fetoprotein (AFP) is a tumor-associated antigen and an ideal target for T-cell receptor T-cell (TCR-T) therapy. While the safety of AFP-targeting TCR-T products has been previously demonstrated in early clinical trials, the efficacy of these cell therapies is still modest, warranting further research.