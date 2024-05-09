BioWorld - Thursday, May 9, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Sunshine Lake Pharma describes new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors

May 8, 2024
No Comments
Sunshine Lake Pharma Co Ltd. has identified pyrimidopyridine compounds acting as GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents