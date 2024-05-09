BioWorld - Thursday, May 9, 2024
Diagnostics

Asieris Pharmaceuticals discovers new fluorescence imaging agents for bladder cancer diagnosis

May 8, 2024
Asieris Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has described indole phthalocyanine compounds acting as fluorescence imaging agents with high contrast reported to be useful for the diagnosis of bladder cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Diagnostics Patents