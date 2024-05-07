BioWorld - Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Jacobio seeks China approval of second-line KRAS lung cancer drug

May 7, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
China and U.S. biotech Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co. Ltd.’s shares (HKEX:1167) rose nearly 20% after it filed an NDA in China on May 6 for its independently developed KRAS G12C inhibitor, glecirasib (JAB-21822), to treat lung cancer.
