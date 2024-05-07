BioWorld - Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Novartis, Peptidream expand peptide discovery effort in $2.7B deal

May 7, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Novartis Pharma AG continues to build up its radiopharmaceutical powerhouse and has expanded a peptide discovery collaboration with Peptidream Inc. in a deal worth up to $2.71 billion. Under the multi-program agreement, Kawasaki, Japan-based Peptidream will use its peptide discovery platform system technology to identify and optimize novel macrocyclic peptides against targets selected by Novartis for potential conjugation to radioligand therapies or other applications for both therapeutic and diagnostic purposes.
