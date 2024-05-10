A licensing deal worth potentially up to $1.2 billion with Sanofi SA has breathed new life into Novavax Inc. The two plan to globally co-commercialize Novavax’s adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine. Sanofi is getting a sole license to the vaccine for use in combination with its flu vaccines along with a nonexclusive license to use Novavax’s Matrix-M adjuvant in its vaccine products. With the deal, Sanofi is making a minority equity investment in Novavax, which is getting an up-front $500 million and up to $700 million in milestones. Novavax stock (NASDAQ:NVAX) leapt at the collaboration at midday as shares were trading 106% higher at $9.25 each. The company was one of the biggest stock decliners of 2023, with shares closing down 53% for the year.

Macrogenics stock walloped on ADC’s prostate phase II data

Shares of Macrogenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) tumbled to $4.09, a loss of $10.58, or 72%, after the firm disclosed phase II results from the Tamarack study with vobramitamab duocarmazine (vobra duo), previously known as MGC-018, in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Targeting immune checkpoint B7H3, the antibody-drug conjugate is made of vobramitamab, an anti-B7-homolog 3 humanized immunoglobulin G1/kappa monoclonal antibody, paired with the cleavable linker-duocarmycin payload duocarmazine. Rockville, Md.-based Macrogenics CEO Scott Koenig said he was “encouraged” by the updated interim safety and efficacy findings. Leerink analyst Jonathan Chang said the mCRPC data represent “one of the worst-case scenarios” for vobra duo.

Innovent’s mazdutide bests Lilly’s diabetes drug in phase III

Innovent Biologics Inc.’s glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist, mazdutide, met the primary endpoint of superiority in a head-to-head phase III trial in Chinese patients with type 2 diabetes compared to Eli Lilly and Co.’s GLP-1, dulaglutide, for glycemic control. Mazdutide also showed multiple cardiometabolic benefits in patients with type 2 diabetes, including weight loss, blood lipids, blood pressure, serum uric acid and liver enzymes.

Infectious disease index continues decline despite positive news

The BioWorld Infectious Disease Index (BIDI) has continued to decline in the first four months of 2024, finishing April with a year-to-date decrease of 25.12%. At the close of April, only four stocks within BIDI had positive returns, with 13 stocks remaining in the negative for the year. Despite the declines in stock value, many of the listed companies reported positive news in the initial four months of 2024.

ASGCT: 'From darkness to light' in ocular gene therapy

From glaucoma to Stargardt disease, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) to retinitis pigmentosa, or a corneal transplant to Bietti’s crystalline dystrophy, the 27th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) is working to bring some light to patients with age and congenital diseases that affect vision.

SN Bioscience nabs FDA fast track for lung cancer drug

SN Bioscience Co. Ltd., headquartered in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do’s second Pangyo Valley, gained U.S. FDA fast track designation for SNB-101 (SN-38), its new polymer nanoparticle cancer drug candidate for small-cell lung cancer (SCLC). SNB-101 is touted as the world’s first nanoparticle cancer drug conjugated with “extremely insoluble” SN-38, an active metabolite of topoisomerase I inhibitor, irinotecan, which is a chemotherapeutic agent used to treat lung and colorectal cancers.

Biopharma deals climb to $15B in April amidst M&A decline

In April, biopharma deals surged to $15.28 billion, increasing 84% from March’s $8.29 billion and also up from February’s $7.76 billion, though a decline from January’s $27.9 billion. This amounts to a monthly average of $14.86 billion in deal value for 2024, compared to the $18.14 billion monthly average in 2023. Meanwhile, the value of biopharma M&As dipped to $1.33 billion for the month, marking the lowest figure in nearly a year.

BioWorld Insider Podcast – Back to fundamentals: The latest numbers point to better times

BioWorld Managing Editor Karen Carey joins the podcast to talk about the numbers from the first quarter of 2024, along with a look back at some 2023 deals and indicators that signal better times are on the way. Financings for the quarter were better than expected, sporting some of the best numbers of the past 13 years. It’s part of a larger trend, Carey says, of investors being a lot pickier about where they put their money and demanding better data. The result is a strengthened market and a better outlook.

BioWorld reader feedback needed: Cyberattack impact survey

The recent cyberattack on Change Healthcare, a part of the Unitedhealth Group, crippled reimbursement claims processing for thousands of providers for several weeks and potentially exposed troves of patient data. Congressional committees are investigating the attack, its scope, and Unitedhealth’s response. Are there downstream impacts that are being overlooked in the biopharmaceutical and/or medical technology sectors? Please take a few minutes to fill out this short survey to help BioWorld understand how your company is responding to these threats. You can click through to the questions here.

Also in the news

Aardvark, Annovis, Apnimed, Apollomics, Calico, Can-Fite, Coherus, Cytomx, Derm-Biome, Fate, First Wave, Formosa, Freeline, Inhibikase, Innovent, Iteos, Merck, Oculis, Oncolytics, Onechain, Pacira, Phanes, Transbiotech, Tscan