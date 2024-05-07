BioWorld - Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Newco news

The present is Prologue: New Flagship company starts with $50M

May 7, 2024
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Prologue Medicines Inc. has launched to develop therapeutics created from the viral proteome, which are proteins produced across all viruses. It’s a newer twist on harnessing the power of the proteins that regulate biology.
