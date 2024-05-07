BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, May 7, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» The present is Prologue: New Flagship company starts with $50M
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Newco news
The present is Prologue: New Flagship company starts with $50M
May 7, 2024
By
Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Prologue Medicines Inc. has launched to develop therapeutics created from the viral proteome, which are proteins produced across all viruses. It’s a newer twist on harnessing the power of the proteins that regulate biology.
BioWorld
Financings
Newco news
Cancer
Endocrine/metabolic
Immune
Protein
Series A