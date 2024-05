Pfizer reports boy’s death in phase II DMD gene therapy study

A boy participating in the phase II Daylight study of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) “has passed away suddenly,” according to Pfizer Inc. The participant had received fordadistrogene movaparvovec, a mini-dystrophin gene therapy, in early 2023. The fatal serious adverse event was reported May 3 as a cardiac arrest, Pfizer told BioWorld. Pfizer, together with the independent external data monitoring committee, is reviewing the data to understand the potential cause, the company added.