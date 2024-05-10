BioWorld - Friday, May 10, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Anti-IL-9 therapy effectively reduces lung tumor burden in vivo

May 10, 2024
No Comments
Researchers from Indiana University presented data from a study that aimed to assess the therapeutic potential of interleukin-9 (IL-9) blockade in the context of lung cancer.
BioWorld Science Conferences Cancer Immuno-oncology